Predicted Man United XI vs Brighton and Hove Albion: Sofyan Amrabat to start



Erik ten Hag will be breathing a sigh of relief that none of his Manchester United stars appear to have been injured during the international break.

However, one player has been added to the list of unavailables for the Premier League home tie against Brighton: Antony, who the club have told not to re-join training until he clears his name in regard to domestic violence allegations.

With Jadon Sancho having had a public spat with Ten Hag and reports suggesting he will be sold at the earliest opportunity, this leaves a problem on the right wing.

Many fans have called for Facundo Pellistri to be given a start, but we think Ten Hag will play Marcus Rashford on the right wing and bring Alejandro Garnacho in for another start on the left.

Garnacho started a couple of games there this season and was far from impressive, but his substitute appearances have been explosive.

This is all part of the learning process and the boss will likely give the young Argentine another chance to play 90 minutes, sacrificing Rashford positionally rather than starting with the even less experienced Pellistri.

Up top, there will be calls to start Rasmus Hojlund but it seems more likely that Anthony Martial will be there at kick-off, with the Dane being introduced in the second half. Martial’s form has been poor but Ten Hag could reason that he needs a chance to find his rhythm, while Hojlund needs to be introduced gradually.

There are some interesting options now for the manager in midfield. Sofyan Amrabat is available for the first time, Mason Mount is returning to fitness – although probably won’t quite make it in time for this one, Scott McTominay did his cause no harm with some excellent displays for Scotland this week and Christian Eriksen, who also performed well for his country, is in the box seat.

Eriksen is the logical choice as he is match fit, but we have a sneaking suspicion that Amrabat could be thrown straight in despite having hardly kicked a ball since last season.

Ten Hag did the same with Antony when he was signed and he may see Amrabat as the type of player who can hit the ground running.

Bruno Fernandes will, of course, play in the number 10 role.

In defence, no changes are expected. Raphael Varane is unlikely to be fit so Victor Lindelof should play alongside Lisandro Martinez. Both were subbed against Arsenal but both have proven themselves fit on international duty.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will keep the right back position and Diogo Dalot will probably play left back again although loanee Sergio Reguilon is an option.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remain unavailable.

With Andre Onana in goal, then, here is our predicted line-up for Saturday’s 3pm kick off: