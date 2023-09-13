Stuart Pearce demands more from Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

England came out victorious in their clash with bitter rivals Scotland last night, winning the friendly game by three goals to one, at Hampden Park.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford played his part in the opening goals eventually put away by Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham, respectively .

Ransford’s United teammate Harry Maguire scored an unfortunate own goal midway through the second half before Harry Kane put the game out of the home side’s reach with ten minutes remaining.

Despite an decent first half, Rashford somewhat faded after the restart and was substituted after the Scot’s pulled a goal back.

The United man’s second half showing has led to former England defender Stuart Pearce demanding more from the 25-year-old.

As reported by the Metro, Pearce claims that Rashford switched off after the restart and felt he could have offered more when Scotland halved the deficit.

“I just think he fades out the game too regularly and this second half is a point in case for me. There was that period in the second half when the game’s gone against us and I’m thinking, ‘You look a little bit uninterested in the game here,'” said Pearce.

However, Pearce believes that Marcus has all the attributes to be one of the very best on the planet, comparing him to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

“I think he can grab hold of the game for 90 minutes and run past people and be like a Henry. You remember Henry in the Premier League, it was like a man against kids on occasion. I think he’s got some of the attributes that Henry had,” he added.

Pearce, who won 78 caps for his country, went onto say he wants to see Rashford deliver on a consistent basis to reach his potential in an England shirt.

“We want you to spark all the time you know, if you possibly can. I know he’s a dynamic athlete and you can’t do it all the time but I always feel as though I want a little bit more from him because he’s such a talent,” he concluded.

From a United standpoint, Erik ten Hag will be pleased that one of his key men has come through the international fixtures injury free and ready to start when domestic action returns, this weekend.

United welcome Brighton to Old Trafford on Saturday with Ten Hag hoping for a reverse on last years fixture which saw the visitors take all three points back down south on the Dutchman’s first competitive game in charge.