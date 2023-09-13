Vilde Boe Risa sends message to Manchester United fans upon departure

After Manchester United Women announced her departure earlier today, Vilde Boe Risa has taken to social media to pen a heartfelt message to the fans.

It is rumoured that Boe Risa has joined Atletico Madrid in exchange for Spanish International Irene Guerrero.

Taking to Instagram, Boe Risa began, “To all the Manchester United fans. Thanks for taking care of me.”

She continued, “The club will always have a special place in my heart and I will never take for granted the way you’ve supported me through everything. You’re very special.”

As a die-hard United fan, signing for the club she had grown up supporting was a dream come true for the Norwegian international.

“To play for the club I have grown up supporting will stay with me forever and I will treasure so many special memories that we’ve made together.”

She made 25 appearances in her opening season for the Reds but last season saw less and less game time.

She made a number of good friends within the United camp, especially since many of the girls lived in club housing together.

Addressing the squad, she said, “I will miss every single one of you. You’re like family to me. I’ve never been part of a team where the girls are as amazing as you are! I’m definitely your biggest fan and I always always be.”

The 28-year-old went on to make 44 appearances across all competitions in her two years at the club, scoring eight goals.

Boe Risa’s departure follows the announcements that Maria Thorisdottir and Adriana Leon have also left the club.

Despite the mounting exits, United have invested well this summer bringing in Brazilian forward Geyse who is already excelling in pre-season and World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa.