Anderlecht rejected the chance to sign struggling Man United midfielder Donny van de Beek



While Manchester United managed to get Erik ten Hag six new players, the fact remains that they could have done more especially considering the fact that two were loan signings.

In two seasons, the manager has had to work with six loan signings and the official stance from the club was that after the signings of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund, the transfer kitty was exhausted.

The only way to further strengthen was by selling players but in that aspect, the club struggled massively on that front and had to settle for selling academy graduates instead.

Donny needs to leave for his own sake

Fred was the only high-profile first-team departure while the likes of Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, and Donny van de Beek still remain at the club.

The Dutch midfielder’s case is different from the other two as he was omitted from the Champions League squad list and there is very little chance of him getting game time between now and January.

He was named in the Premier League squad on Wednesday but if and when all the midfielders are fit and available, there is very little chance that he will get a game this season.

He was close to a move to loan move to Real Sociedad but injury concerns and ultimately disagreements over the wage split meant the move fell through.

Quite a few other clubs also tried towards the end of the window, including Lorient, but the midfielder was said to be waiting for bigger clubs to come after him.

This haughty attitude was criticised by the Ligue 1 side and ultimately nothing worked out on Deadline Day. News is still trickling in regarding clubs who pulled out of a move for the 26-year-old.

Anderlecht rejected Donny

As per LDH, Van de Beek’s agents had approached Anderlecht regarding a move but the Belgian giants had strengthened considerably in midfield and did not require the services of the Dutch international.

Anderlecht had already signed the likes of Mats Rits, Thomas Delaney, and Belgian international Thorgan Hazard and there was no need to go after the United reject.

However, United remain desperate to offload the former Ajax star and are even considering straight loan proposals instead of loan deals with an obligation or option to buy.

Turkish sides Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are said to be still in the race while United are even considering Qatari clubs as their window is open till September 18.