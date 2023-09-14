Doubts over Lisandro Martinez’s availability for Brighton and Hove Albion game



Manchester United resume Premier League action after the international break with a game against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Their injury slate hasn’t cleared much despite the two-week break and a huge blow could be coming their way.

James Ducker of The Telegraph reports that there are doubts over Lisandro Martinez’s availability for the Brighton game.

The Argentine was subbed off against Arsenal after sustaining an injury but travelled with his national team in the break.

However, Argentina didn’t use him in the games as they were careful with his injury issues which could now sideline him from United’s Premier League return.

It comes as a big blow to Erik ten Hag as Martinez’s injury wasn’t believed to be serious initially.

The nature of his injury will cause further concern to the club and the coaching staff.

He went down against Arsenal with an issue in the same foot (right) where he broke his metatarsal last year near the end of the season.

It forced him to miss the business end of the season as he was absent for seven weeks when he recuperated from the injury.

He made his comeback in the United’s pre-season this year and looked good. Consequently, he started every Premier League game for the club this season until the Arsenal tie forced him to come off.

Martinez’s absence will hurt even more as he remains the only left-sided centre-back option in the squad because Luke Shaw is injured and Jonny Evans’ reliability is under question.

Already tackling an increasing injury list, this is the latest headache for Ten Hag in a season that promised a lot but has started off shakily.

