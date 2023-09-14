Erik ten Hag pioneers Manchester United’s new approach to nutrition



Erik ten Hag identified nutrition as one of the three key areas Manchester United were failing in when he took over last summer.

Ed Leng, previously the lead sports scientist at the club, was promoted to the Head of Physical Performance in March this year. A range of modifications have been subsequently made since that point, designed to improve the state of the United’s squad fitness.

Players are now instructed to wear continuous blood glucose monitors to analyse their individual nutritional responses on match day. They are also fitted with sweat patches to study their hydration levels.

A new head chef was hired as well – Omar Mezanine – instructed to lead a nutritional overhaul of the players’ diets at Carrington.

The United’s squad are now instructed to leave the training complex later than they were previously allowed, to ensure they eat a lunch provided by Mezanine’s team of chefs.

Players used to depart at lunchtime, free to source their own meals. This freedom would often lead them to dine in restaurants in Cheshire’s ‘Golden Triangle’; an area many of the players reside in.

The effect has been so noticeable many of the owners of these establishments have complained about the sudden absence of United players at lunchtime.

The canteen at Carrington was recently refurbished to aid with this transition.

This follows the “football-first” policy which has been implemented during Ten Hag’s stewardship which has seen Old Trafford officials unequivocally support any choices by the manager to improve performance levels.

Other upgrades have been sanctioned in the home dugout, the conversion of the commercially profitable Sir Bobby Charlton Lounge into a players’ lounge on matchday, a tiered briefing room and additional changes at the training ground.

The club appear to be backing their manager in whatever capacity he deems fit. Including the radical new approach to the player’s nutrition and health.

The Manchester Evening News reports the change to their routines has received no complaints from the players, who appear receptive to these improved standards and processes under Ten Hag’s watchful eye.

