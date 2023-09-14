Harry Maguire made a mistake rejecting West Ham, says Michail Antonio



Michail Antonio believes Harry Maguire made a mistake not joining West Ham United this summer.

The West Ham striker contends “it is not working” for the centre-back at Manchester United, with his poor form now translating in an England shirt as well.

Maguire came off the bench on Tuesday night at half-time against Scotland to replace Marc Guéhi. England were winning comfortably with a 2-0 lead and Scotland were yet to record a shot on target.

Maguire proceeded to score an inexplicable own-goal from a tame cross in the 67th minute to temporarily allow Scotland a way back into the game.

Hampden Park was in full voice immediately after, ridiculing the United defender’s every touch.

It’s been a common experience for Maguire in recent times. The 30-year old was booed constantly during his side’s pre-season tour of America, underscoring the United fan base’s perception of him at present.

The club accepted a £30 million bid for Maguire from West Ham in the summer, with David Moyes thought to be a keen admirer of his talents.

A change in environment, play style and pressure would have enabled the centre-back to rebuild his form and regain his status within the England squad.

Instead, Old Trafford officials were unable to reach an agreement with Maguire over a pay-off, with the prospective contract on offer from West Ham significantly lower than his existing one at United.

Antonio believes this was an error. On the Footballer’s Football Podcast, the striker gave his assessment:

“He’s half a man now. He’s trying to stay strong, he’s trying to rebuild himself and he had opportunities to leave and opportunities to come to us, but he believes in his ability, but it’s not working for him.”

Antonio was then asked did he think Maguire should have accepted the move to London:

“Honestly. I would’ve. I would’ve wanted the clean slate for myself. I would’ve wanted to move away, start again and to rebuild myself because people on his back are his own fans. So, for him to build himself again with a clean slate.

At West Ham, everyone knows about him, everyone knows what he’s going through. We would’ve tried to build him up and give him that fresh start.”

A fresh start would have been best the option for all parties – United, West Ham and, most of all, Maguire.

