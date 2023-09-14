Harry Maguire reveals why his move to West Ham United broke down



Harry Maguire’s future became the hottest topic as the transfer window inched towards closure this summer.

The subject of West Ham United’s interest, Manchester United even accepted the bid for him but ultimately, the move failed to materialise.

There were a lot of conjectures and conflicting reports as to why it happened, but now, the man himself has finally broken his silence on the whole affair.

In his post-match comments after the game against Scotland, where he scored an own goal which prompted Gareth Southgate to launch a passionate defence of the player, he opened up about the failed move.

“We just didn’t come to an agreement. Man Utd were happy for me to stay and I was happy to fight for my place,” he said to Express.

He said that he “wants to play football” and “the story comes to me”, since the narrative around Maguire at the moment is his selection for England despite not starting any game at club level.

His statement about the collapsed move lines up with some reports which said the West Ham move failed due to a disagreement over personal terms.

The centre-back earns close to £200k/week at Old Trafford, a sum that was never going to be matched by the Hammers.

Consequently, there were reports that he was looking to get paid to leave, as compensation for money he was leaving on the table by taking a reduced contract at West Ham.

United rejected this demand and ultimately, Maguire stayed at the club, also leading to a collapse of the move for Benjamin Pavard.

He has struggled for influence under Erik ten Hag and this season hasn’t been kind to him either.

Victor Lindelof is clearly preferred over him and barring an injury barrage, he probably won’t get a consistent look-in the whole year.

