Harry Maguire’s mother releases statement on “disgraceful” abuse copped by her son



Harry Maguire is once again at the centre of the storm of media scrutiny after scoring an own goal against Scotland.

The team won the game 3-1, but the focus completely shifted to another calamitous error by the England international, an increasingly soft target for the footballing world.

Manager Gareth Southgate launched a passionate defence of the player in his post-match comments and how another person has joined the wagon.

Maguire’s mother Zoe has released a statement in support of her son and against the incessant abuse he has faced in the last few years.

Below is Zoe Maguire’s statement in full:

“As a mum, seeing the level of negative and abusive comments which [Harry] is receiving from some fans, pundits and the media is disgraceful and totally unacceptable to any walk of life never mind someone who works his socks off for club and country.

“I was there in the stands as usual, it’s not acceptable what’s been created over nothing.

“I understand that in the world of football, there are ups and downs, positive and negatives but what Harry receives has gone far beyond football.

“For me seeing him go through what he’s going through is not ok. I’d hate to have to see other parents or players go through this in future, especially young boys and girls breaking through the ranks today.

“Harry has a massive heart and it’s a good job he’s mentally strong and can handle it as others may not be able to.

“I wish this sort of abuse on nobody.”

It is clear that the noise around Maguire is reaching a fever pitch, hardly an ideal scenario for a player already struggling for confidence.

His selection for England despite his lack of minutes for United hasn’t helped in quelling the narrative around him.

Maguire is back at United now as the international break ends but he’s unlikely to start against Brighton despite Lisandro Martinez’s recent issue.

