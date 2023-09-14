Ivana Fuso departs Man United Women with three more expected to follow

Manchester United Women have announced the departure of Ivana Fuso who has joined Birmingham City for a club record fee.

Best of luck with your next steps, @Ivana_FFuso — we'll be following your career with pride 💪🔴#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 14, 2023

The Brazilian forward joined United in the summer of 2020 and made 21 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals in the process.

Fuso spent the 22/23 season on loan at Bayern Leverkusen.

Sources close to the club have also revealed that youth stars Alyssa Aherne and Jessica Simpson will depart on loan though we await to see where to.

Meanwhile, Martha Thomas is said to have completed a medical at Tottenham Hotspur and the club are expected to announce her departure before the end of the day.

Elsewhere, Arsenal look to be favourites to sign Australian Kyra Cooney-Cross, a player the Reds had been linked to.

Some fans are speculating that this investment by the Gunners may further persuade Mary Earps to join the London side.

But since they have already crashed out of the Champions League, that seems doubtful.

Sophie Baggaley had been linked with a move to Brighton but with Chelsea thought to be sending goalkeeper Nicky Evrard on loan there, that deal may fall through for the Reds.

United have already announced the signing of World Cup winner Irene Guerrero today and more are expected.

As per sources, three more players could be on their way today.

It has been a busy summer for the Reds, with today set to be the busiest transfer day potentially in their history.

