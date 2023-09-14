Jadon Sancho’s expulsion from the team came after he refused to apologise to Erik ten Hag



Manchester United star Jadon Sancho refused to apologise to Erik ten Hag and as a result, was banned from the first-team.

On September 3 after the Arsenal game, Ten Hag told journalists that Sancho’s training performance did not merit a call-up to the matchday squad.

In response, Sancho released a strongly-worded statement in which he essentially branded Ten Hag a liar and claimed he was being made a scapegoat.

The situation has rumbled on all through the international break.

Earlier today, United officially announced that Sancho has been banished from the first team and will be training alone for the time being, pending the resolution of the disciplinary issue.

The 23-year-old is unlikely to be involved for his side as they face Brighton on Saturday.

It was previously detailed that after holding initial clear-the-air talks, United had decided to sell Sancho and get rid of the Englishman as early as January when the winter transfer window opens.

The Athletic have provided an update and indicated that Sancho refused to apologise to Ten Hag.

“The England international was subsequently asked to apologise to the manager but refused to do so, which has now resulted in the club taking action.”

When approached by the newspaper, the Red Devils refused to comment.

It’s understood that club football director John Murtough has stepped in under the instruction of CEO Richard Arnold to de-escalate the tense situation.

As per Sky Sports, “Erik ten Hag wants Jadon Sancho to apologise before he can return to training with the rest of the first team squad.”

The Sancho situation is yet another instance of Ten Hag putting his foot down and flexing his authority.

