Jessica Simpson joins Bristol City on loan

Manchester united Women have announced that Jess Simpson will spend the 2023/24 season on loan at Bristol.

The Academy graduate signed her first professional contract with the club in January but is hoping to gain valuable minutes in the WSL at Bristol.

Manager Marc Skinner said, “This season-long loan will allow Jess to play the regular minutes she needs for her long-term development at Manchester United.”

He continued, “We will be keeping a close eye on Jess’ progress in Somerset and look forward to welcoming her back into our group at the end of the season.”

“I’m really excited to be apart of this team,” Simpson said. “I can’t wait for the challenge of playing in the WSL and getting exposure to playing against and with some amazing players.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to develop as a player both on and off the pitch, and Bristol City seems the perfect fit.”

The 18-year-old Simpson, who was born in Clitheroe, played for England Under-17s and was a fast rising star of the United youth set-up.

Our sources suggest that Alyssa Aherne will follow close behind on a season long loan deal but which club she will go to hasn’t been confirmed as yet.

The transfer window closes in less than three hours and United are still expected to get deals over the line with two more incoming players along with confirming a loan deal for Aherne and keeper Sophie Baggaley.

They have already confirmed the arrival of Irene Guerrero and Gabby George.

Tomorrow United will find out their first opponents in the Champions League.