Manchester United scouts watching Antonio Silva and Giorgio Scalvini



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wanted to fix the defence this past summer, which can be gauged from the club’s transfer targets.

One of the club’s first targets this summer was Serie A winner and Defender of the Year Kim Min-jae. There were numerous reports about his release clause and the time when it will be active.

However, United missed out on the South Korean and due to their inability to move on Harry Maguire, the likes of Benjamin Pavard and Jean-Clair Todibo also could not be acquired.

United need to strengthen at the back

It is clear that Maguire is not a part of the Dutch boss’ plans and is the fifth-choice at best. A move away should have been agreed for both the club’s and player’s sake.

However, more worryingly, it seems Raphael Varane is a major liability for Ten Hag. When fit, the Frenchman is elite in all aspects of his defensive duties.

However, he has missed a whopping 34 games in two seasons and that story has not changed in the current campaign as he is set to be out for six weeks minimum.

He was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia and considering his age and injury record, a move might happen in the near future.

Victor Lindelof has also been the subject of transfer interest while his contract ends next summer with United holding the option of triggering an automatic one-year extension.

Amid these issues, United need a dependable partner for Lisandro Martinez and The Peoples Person recently reported that Benfica ace Antonio Silva is being eyed by the Red Devils.

Now 90min have claimed that United scouts were busy during international week, scouting both the Portuguese starlet and Giorgio Scalvini of Italy. Liverpool are eyeing the same duo as well

“Liverpool and Manchester United both used the international window to watch defensive starlets Antonio Silva and Giorgio Scalvini, 90min understands.

United scouting Silva, Scalvini

“Scalvini, who stands 6’4″ tall, has been watched by United on numerous occasions thanks to their pursuit of Rasmus Hojlund, with Liverpool also keeping abreast of his situation as they put plans in place for strengthening in central defence.”

Apart from the Premier League duo, “90min understands that scouts representing Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were also in attendance” to watch Silva play for Portugal.

As for Scalvini, United were made to pay through their noses for Rasmus Hojlund and there is no reason for Atalanta to treat their next big sale any differently.

It is imperative United try and acquire the best young talents around the world and both of these defenders are definitely ones to watch out for.

