Manchester United Women to announce four new arrivals on deadline day



Manchester United Women are set to announce the arrival of four blockbuster signings on the final day of the Transfer Window.

The Reds have already invested well after the initial panic surrounding the departures of Alessia Russo and Ona Batlle in particular.

They responded by signing two stars that have excelled on the world stage, Brazilian striker Geyse and Women’s World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa.

Geyse has already settled into the side well, scoring two goals in two pre-season games.

Furthermore, United signed defender Gemma Evans and Scottish international Emma Watson.

The club have been linked with Spanish midfielder Irene Guerrero, who was rumoured to be a part of a swap deal with Vilde Boe Risa.

In addition, United are expected to announce the signing of goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce as Sophie Baggaley looked to be heading to Brighton and Earps’ future was in doubt on account of the fact she has not managed to negotiate a contract extension.

Also returning to United is Gabby George who played for the club at youth level.

Our sources last night revealed that a fourth signing was on the cards for the Reds and journalist, Rich Laverty confirmed this morning that it looked as though it was 23 year old French forward Melvine Malard.

Malard will join Manchester United on loan from Lyon where she has been since 2017.

Meanwhile, Sophie Baggaley and Martha Thomas are expected to announce their departures from the club today and a story is breaking that Ivana Fuso is also leaving for Birmingham City (more on that to follow).

