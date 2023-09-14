Manchester United’s Andre Onana nominated for FIFA Best Men’s Goalkeeper award



Manchester United star Andre Onana has been nominated for the 2023 FIFA Best Men’s Goalkeeper award.

Onana will have to ward off significant competition from some of the world’s greatest shot-stoppers to clinch the prize.

Also nominated alongside the Cameroonian are Al-Hilal’s Yassine Bounou, Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, Manchester City’s Ederson and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen of Barcelona.

Onana’s nomination for the 2023 FIFA Best Men’s Goalkeeper Award comes just days after he was also named as a contender to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or Yachine Trophy.

Last term, he enjoyed a superb season with his former club Inter Milan.

The Serie A giants managed to reach the Champions League final where they lost to Manchester City.

However, Onana was sensational and earned plenty of praise despite being part of the losing side. His exploits attracted the interest of United.

Erik ten Hag, who had worked with the 27-year-old before at Ajax, sanctioned a transfer swoop for him worth £47.2m.

With Onana in goal, Inter won the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia.

He made 41 appearances across all competitions and kept an impressive 19 clean sheets.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that the Red Devils stand to lose Onana for up to nine games at the turn of the year.

This is due to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament which is set to be held in January.

Cameroon have qualified for the competition. Onana came out of international retirement to help the national team qualify in a 3-0 win against Burundi on Tuesday.

The goalkeeper is set to hold showdown talks with Ten Hag about his intention to play for Cameroon.

