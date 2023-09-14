Manchester United’s dynamic duo amongst fastest in league



Rasmus Højlund and Alejandro Garnacho rank amongst the top five fastest players in the Premier League this season.

The dynamic duo clocked in at 4th (Højlund) and 5th (Garnacho) respectively, reaching speeds of over 35 km/h.

This means both youngsters could be given speeding tickets if they were to run through school zones in Manchester at full pelt.

Rasmus Højlund & Alejandro Garnacho on the list for top speeds recorded so far this season…⚡️🔴

At times last season Manchester United’s team was devoid of speed and athleticism.

Marcus Rashford was the sole provider of pace in an otherwise slow attacking unit. Without the talismanic number ten, opposition defences enjoyed a certain sense of comfort playing against United.

A front four of Antony, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst will struggle to get out of first gear, let alone hitting sixth.

Which is why the potent pairing of pace and power Garnacho and Højlund have already demonstrated this season will be so refreshing.

Højlund, in particular, will prove revelatory in the centre-forward position. An area which has been devoid of athleticism for far too long at the club.

The space the Dane should create for Rashford and Fernandes by virtue of his mere presence will help the team.

His inclusion also enables Rashford to continue in his much-preferred left-wing slot; a position he is far more productive and hard-working from.

This then allows Ten Hag to utilise Garnacho in his best role – as speedy super sub. A tricky winger capable of reaching speeds of over 35 km/h constitutes a full-back’s worst nightmare in the final fifteen minutes of a game.

Garnacho should be featuring in many defender’s dreams on Sunday evening this season.

Ten Hag will be enthused by the prospect of being able to deploy not one but two road runners in his team this year.

