Manchester United’s Premier League registration list reveals Kie Plumley as surprise signing



The transfer window is well and truly behind the teams as they have now submitted their final teams for the 2023/24 season.

And so, all the speculation and rumours can be put to rest till January at the very least.

Manchester United’s squad has the usual names but one particular player has caught fans’ eyes who they had never heard of before.

Kie Plumley is on United’s registration list of U21 players.

Up until the closure of the window, his signing had not been publicised but he has recently joined the team and is expected to be a part of the U21 setup.

Who is Kie Plumley?

Kie Plumley is a 20-year-old goalkeeper who has joined United this season on a free transfer.

He came through the ranks at League One club Oxford United FC and was sent on various loan spells before his contract expired in July this year.

Since then, he had been a free agent who has now been snapped up by United. He is a boyhood fan of the club.

Plumley has had loan spells in non-league football at West-Super Mare and Beaconsfield, so he has experience of senior football, albeit at a lower level.

United’s goalkeeping department has undergone a huge overhaul this summer, with Matej Kovar, Dean Henderson, and David de Gea departing, just to name the senior options.

Nathan Bishop departed for Sunderland as well, further thinning United’s goalkeeping ranks.

Plumley is expected to be the backup option to Elyh Harrison for United U21s.

He is unlikely to play a huge role this season for the U21s, let alone the senior team, who restocked their options with the signings of Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana.

