Official: Man United confirm Jadon Sancho will train away from the first team as a disciplinary measure



Manchester United have announced that Jadon Sancho will not train alongside his teammates as part of a disciplinary measure against him.

After United’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal earlier this month, Erik ten Hag was asked by reporters why Sancho did not travel with the squad.

Ten Hag explained that the Englishman was not up to the level during training and so, a decision was taken to leave him out of the matchday squad.

In response, Sancho released a statement refuting his manager’s claims.

The player further said he was being made a scapegoat and there were other reasons behind his exclusion.

Sancho has since deleted the post which was pinned on his X account (formerly Twitter). It was relayed that his move to delete the statement was regarded as a positive sign within Old Trafford that a resolution could be found.

A report covered by The Peoples Person divulged that following clear-the-air talks with Ten Hag, the Red Devils decided to part ways with Sancho as early as January when the winter transfer window opens.

It’s understood that United’s director of football John Murtough and CEO Richard Arnold stepped in to help de-escalate the tense situation between Ten Hag and Sancho.

The 20-time English champions have now put out an official update.

“Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue.”

This likely means that the 23-year-old will not be involved during Saturday’s clash against Brighton.

With Antony also not available for selection as he is on a leave of absence while dealing with allegations of assault among other charges, Ten Hag has a massive headache on his hands.

