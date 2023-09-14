OFFICIAL: Manchester United announce the signing of Gabby George

Manchester United Women have announced the signing of defender Gabby George from Everton.

George was a part of United’s youth set-up until 2014 after which she moved to Everton as United didn’t have a senior women’s team at the time.

United were previously linked with George in 2019 but as finally, the club have confirmed they have reached a deal with Everton for their former academy player.

The 26-year-old defender is the cousin of former United player Jesse Lingard.

Upon signing, George said, “It’s been a surreal day.”

She continued, “As a massive Manchester United fan, I’m buzzing to be here. It’s the club I’ve supported since I was born, and I’m delighted to come back.

“This club means a lot to me and my family, and it’s where we want to be.”

Manager Marc Skinner added, “We are delighted to welcome Gabby back to Manchester United, after seeing her flourish during her time away at Everton.”

He continued, “Gabby’s versatility across the defensive line will further increase the competitiveness of our team and she will no doubt play an important part throughout this busy season.”

It looks to be a busy last day for Manchester United have brought in a host of new players on the final day, including Irene Guerrero who was announced earlier today.

There has also been a few outgoings with more expected in the coming hours.

Martha Thomas departed for Tottenham whilst Ivana Fuso departed for Birmingham.