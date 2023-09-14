OFFICIAL: Manchester United Women announce the signing of Phallon Tullis-Joyce

After weeks of speculation, Manchester United Women have announced the signing of goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

From New York to Manchester, via Miami, Reims and Seattle ✈️🇺🇸 Reds, meet @Phallon91 👋😁#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 14, 2023

The shot-stopper joins United from NWSL club OL Reign, after a previous spell with French Division 1 Feminine club Reims.

Rumours first began about the potential signing of Tullis-Joyce when Mary Earps’ future at the club was thrown into doubt.

The English star was the subject of a record bid from Arsenal but it seems she is staying in Manchester, at least until January.

United have now confirmed that they have signed the 26-year-old from OL Reign.

Upon joining the club she said, “Today has been pure excitement for me. Manchester United is such an historic club, that has already done so much in the women’s game. I’m so honoured to get this opportunity.”

Manager Marc Skinner added, “Phallon joins us at an exciting time for Manchester United Women, as we embark on our first European season. We are delighted to welcome Phallon to our family.”

He continued, “Phallon has a wonderful array of talents, and we look forward to seeing her growth at Manchester United.”

The young keeper plays international football for the USA, having been first called up in 2022.

It is thought she will be second choice behind Earps as she settles in before replacing Earps who is likely to leave in January or at the end of the season.

It is thought Sophie Baggaley will secure a loan deal before the transfer window closes at 11pm making the American the automatic second-choice keeper.

United could make another late announcement before the end of the night, with French international Melvine Malard expected to join on loan.