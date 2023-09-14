OFFICIAL: United announce the signing of Irene Guerrero



Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Irene Guerrero from Atletico Madrid.

Rumours began circulating online this week about a potential swap deal involving Guerrero and Vilde Boe Risa.

The Norwegian’s departure has already been confirmed by the club and now United have confirmed the arrival of the Spaniard.

Guerrero is now United’s fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Gemma Evans, Emma Watson, Geyse and Hinata Miyazawa.

She was part of the Spanish team which won the World Cup this past summer.

Upon joining United she said, “I feel very happy and very privileged to be here.

“I am very proud to be part of the Manchester United family and look forward to achieving all our goals together.”

Manager, Marc Skinner added, “Irene is a World Cup winner whose quality is an excellent addition to our team.

“The experience she brings, both domestically and internationally, will be key as we pursue success across the multiple competitions we face this season.

“We are delighted to bring a player of Irene’s stature to Manchester United Women.”

The 26-year-old started her career at Real Betis where she spent five years before a two year spell at Levante.

She signed for Atletico Madrid last year.

Her international debut came back in 2019 where she was part of Spain’s 2-1 victory over Brazil in a friendly.