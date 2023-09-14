Qatar and Turkey remain options as Man United try to move on Donny van de Beek



The summer transfer window was another example of how poor Manchester United are when it comes to moving players on who are on big wages.

Manager Erik ten Hag wanted quite a few gone so as to utilise the raised capital to try and reinforce further, especially in defence and upfront.

However, the only established first-team star to leave was Fred while the likes of Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek, and Scott McTominay all ended up staying.

Donny needs to leave

While the manager still has use for the English defender and the Scotsman, there seems to be no way back for the former Ajax star.

He has endured a nightmarish few years since he arrived in Manchester and his fortunes did not even change under his former Ajax coach.

Van de Beek was linked with clubs all across Europe with Real Sociedad coming really close to a deal only for it to fall through in the end.

The likes of Lorient also tried but the player was said to be waiting for bigger clubs to come in, something which did not exactly pan out.

Turkish sides Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have been trying for the 26-year-old but the chance to play in Europe has gone. However, the door remains open, at least till September 15.

United were said to be so desperate that they were even willing to sanction a loan deal for the versatile midfielder who was not named in United’s Champions League squad.

While he did find a place in United’s Premier League squad, there is a pretty good chance he might not see too much game time between now and January.

Inter Milan are said to be willing to come back for him in winter but United are reportedly looking at more exotic destinations in a bid to offload the Dutch international as quickly as possible.

Turkey or Qatar remain an option for Donny

“The 26-year-old ended up remaining at Old Trafford beyond the deadline earlier this month but 90min understands there is still an active desire to find a new home for Van de Beek and United are looking for suitors in countries where the window is still open.

“The Turkish transfer window remains open until 15 September and clubs in Qatar have until 18 September to make signings, and these are two countries of particular interest to United as they seek to trim their squad.

“Interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce has not progressed but there is understood to be other clubs exploring a potential move for Van de Beek.”

Whether Van de Beek agrees to join a team in Qatar remains to be seen but an exit looks to be the only logical solution. Playing somewhere is still better than not getting any minutes in Manchester.