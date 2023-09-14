Richard Arnold and John Murtough step in to de-escalate tensions between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag



Manchester United football director John Murtough and CEO Richard Arnold have stepped in to try and defuse the tense situation between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho.

After United’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on September 3, Ten Hag was questioned by journalists about the reasons for Sancho’s noticeable absence from the travelling squad.

Ten Hag explained that the Englishman had not been training well and did not meet the standards expected of him during sessions at Carrington and so a decision was made to leave him at home.

In response, Sancho posted a strongly-worded statement defending himself. He essentially refuted Ten Hag’s claims in public and claimed that he was being made a scapegoat.

In addition to this, Sancho hinted that there were other reasons behind his exclusion from the team apart from the actual explanation offered by his manager.

The 23-year-old has since deleted the post – a gesture United are said to consider positive as reconciliation is sought.

It was indicated that Ten Hag’s insistence on playing Antony irrespective of how the Brazilian performs is one of Sancho’s main grievances.

A report covered by The Peoples Person pointed out that after clear-the-air talks were held between the two parties, a club verdict was reached to offload the forward as soon as possible.

The Daily Mail divulges that senior United chiefs have moved in to help calm the situation with Sancho’s future at Old Trafford far from secure.

“Manchester United football director John Murtough and CEO Richard Arnold are at the centre of ongoing talks to settle the dispute between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho.

“There is an understanding at United that the situation is not a simple one to resolve and as a result, Murtough, in particular, is heavily involved in the process of trying to resolve the issue.

“Arnold is regularly updated on the progress of those talks – but Murtough’s role is understood to be significantly more prominent,” the report states.

It’s unclear whether Sancho will be involved when United return to action against Brighton on Saturday.

