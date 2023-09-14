Turkish technical director expresses sadness at Altay Bayindir’s Man United move



Hatayspor technical director Volkan Demirel has expressed his sadness at Altay Bayindir’s move to Manchester United.

Bayindir was one of the players United managed to bring in on deadline day.

His arrival from Fenerbahce only got over the line after Dean Henderson‘s permanent exit to Premier League rivals Crystal Palace was confirmed.

Bayindir was named on the bench during United’s 1-3 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates just before the international break.

The goalkeeper was called up by the Turkey national team.

Demirel spoke to TRT Haber via SportWitness and had his say on Bayindir’s switch to Old Trafford.

When the Hatayspor technical director retired from football in 2019 after 17 years with Fenerbahçe, it was Bayindir who replaced him between the sticks.

The United star went on to feature 145 times for the Super Lig giants and kept 44 clean sheets.

Demirel said, “Altay was an asset for Fenerbahçe. Ugurcan [Trabzonsport goalkeeper who also plays for the national team] is the same way.”

“Irfan is also doing well. I am happy that Altay has gone to Manchester but sad that he left Fenerbahçe.”

He added, “English football will take him to the next level.”

While Onana is certainly the undisputed number one, Bayindir has a chance to get a consistent run of games in January in the event Onana decides to line up for Cameroon in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

A report covered by The Peoples Person had indicated that the former Inter Milan star is set to hold showdown talks with Erik ten Hag regarding his decision to make a return to the international football scene.

Onana stands to miss up to nine games across all competitions. This could give Bayindir the chance to make his mark.

