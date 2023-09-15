Barcelona are eyeing Man United’s right-wing target Nico Williams



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag not only has to deal with multiple injuries throughout the squad but also off-field issues that are threatening to derail the campaign only four games into the new Premier League season.

The Dutchman is currently without a specialist right-winger after the club announced Antony would not be returning to Manchester following accusations of domestic violence by as many as three women.

No timeline has been reported regarding his potential return with the player claiming to be innocent. United were forced to take the step after pressure increased and the Brazilian national team also dropped him from their squad.

United’s RW problems

To make matters worse, Jadon Sancho has been banished from the first-team squad after he failed to apologize to the manager for mocking his authority on social media and accusing him of preferential treatment.

Ten Hag had believed his statement of Sancho not training hard enough would provoke him into action after all that he had done last season. However, the plan has backfired spectacularly.

There is a high chance that Sancho might leave as early as January with several clubs already lining up for the England international.

While Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho or one of the midfield pair of Bruno Fernandes or Mason Mount can play in that position, Ten Hag wants a specialist.

United had been offered free agents like Anwar El Ghazi and Oussama Idrissi while they were also linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry.

Recently, The Peoples Person covered a report that stated that Athletic Bilbao’s rising star Nico Williams is a potential target for next summer.

Now, as per SPORT, Barcelona are eyeing the Spaniard, whose contract with the Basque club ends next summer and he could be the perfect for the financially-challenged La Liga champions.

Barca enter Nico Williams race

“Barcelona has Nico Williams among its objectives for the summer of 2024. The Athletic player’s contract ends and although the people from Bilbao want to renew him, they already know of Barcelona’s interest.

“Barça has already contacted Felix Tainta, his representative, to let him see that he is on Barcelona’s list of future prospects, and even more so if he is released.”

To make things even more difficult for Bilbao, the winger is apparently very close with the players from the Catalan club and a move could prove very tempting.

Amid Barca’s predatory moves, whether United can come back into the race remains to be seen.