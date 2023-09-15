Brendan Rodgers defends Harry Maguire after recent performances for club and country

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire scored an unfortunate own goal in England’s otherwise impressive victory against the auld enemy Scotland, on Tuesday evening.

Maguire was sarcastically cheered by the home fans every time he touched the ball after being introduced at half-time by Gareth Southgate, who leaped to his defence at the final whistle.

The behaviour of the Scotland fans is not the first time Maguire has faced an indifferent atmosphere when playing for club or country, in recent times.

Maguire has been the subject of jeers a section of home supporters when playing for United and England alongside a barrage of ill-will on social media.

With his confidence clearly taking a hit over the last 18 months, Brendan Rodgers is the latest to protect the player, and as reported by The Times.

When quizzed on Maguire’s struggles, the Celtic boss blamed United fans for the stick his former player is now receiving.

“He is a good guy and he is obviously a top-class player. The focus and the noise that has been around sadly has been created probably more by his own club supporters. And that’s spilled out into other supporters,” claimed Rodgers.

The former Liverpool and Leicester City boss then praised Maguire’s qualities, both on and off the pitch.

“This is a guy, remember, who at the last World Cup was in the team of the World Cup. So he’s not that bad a player. And I know, having worked with him, if you needed someone by your side when it’s tough, you would want him beside you. He’s a great man. He is very honest to the game,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers then alluded to the pressure that Maguire found himself under when signing for United and finally backed the £80million man to prove his worth to club and country.

“I find it a real shame that (this happens to) a player who is a very good player, and who at the time he went into Manchester United was needing leadership himself as a new player. But he found himself very quickly, to become the Manchester United captain.

It’s just sad that (abuse) was created for him. But he’s tough. He’s mentally strong. He will prove through the rest of his career that he is a very good player,” he added.

Whilst the abuse Maguire has received may have crossed a line, at times, there is no doubt his performances over the last 18 months have warranted criticism.

Maguire has found himself down in the pecking order at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag stripping him of the captaincy this summer.

David Moyes and West Ham United offered him a creditable way out of Manchester in the summer window but Maguire failed to agree personal terms with the London club.

The 30-year-old is now left fighting for his place in the United side to ensure he stays in shape for the European Championships with England, next summer.