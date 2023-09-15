EA Sports FC 24: Two Manchester United men amongst best in game



Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro rank as two of the best Premier League players in EA Sports FC 24.

The new game is the latest version of the long-standing FIFA series, but has received a new name as EA Sports ended their partnership with FIFA earlier this year.

It is set to be released at the end of this month – September 29th.

In preparation for its release, EA have released the ratings of the top 24 players in the Premier League.

It’s a move designed to excite (and outrage) fans as they count down the days until they can take control of their favourite stars.

Casemiro clocks in with a rating of 89, which places him joint 3rd in the league, while Fernandes comes in with 88, enough to be joint 4th.

The only other Manchester United player to make the list is new addition, Andre Onana, fresh from his strong season for Inter Milan.

Marcus Rashford is a conspicuous absentee from the list, fresh from a thirty-goal season in which he carried United’s attack single-handedly at times.

Yet EA found room for Diogo Jota – a player Rashford outscored by twenty-three goals and got nearly twice as many assists as last year.

The mind boggles.

This will surely initiate furious debate among fans all across the globe.

The full list is followed: