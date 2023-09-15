Erik ten Hag reveals Sofyan Amrabat will not be available against Brighton



Manchester United are finally set to return to Premier League action after the international break with high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion coming to Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag already knows what the Seagulls are made up of, losing to them twice in the league last time out.

And to make matters worse, the Dutchman will be without a slew of stars, both due to injuries and off-field issues.

Antony has stayed back in Brazil after he was accused of domestic violence by as many as three women.

United missing several key players

Jadon Sancho, on the other hand, was banished from the first team following his refusal to apologise to the manager for putting out a public statement.

Injury-wise, Raphael Varane remains sidelined together with full-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

And in more concerning news, new signing Sofyan Amrabat is still not ready to don the United shirt and has been ruled out of the Brighton contest by Ten Hag.

“Amrabat, he came back unfortunately with the injury, so he will not be available for tomorrow [Saturday], but I think, on the short notice [soon], yes. And I’m sure we will all get joy from them,” the manager told club media.

United have looked disbalanced in midfield, with Casemiro yet to hit his stride and it seems obvious that the Moroccan has a huge part to play this season.

Amrabat out of Brighton tie

However, after his arrival on Deadline Day, the club medical picked up a back injury and he was also forced to skip national team training last week.

His Morocco manager had announced that it was simply a precaution, but now it seems it will take more time to heal.

Amrabat will be crucial, especially in big away games with United’s next test after the weekend game set to be against Bayern Munich away from home in the Champions League.

Whether he makes it in time for that game also remains to be seen, He did not have a proper pre-season with Fiorentina as well and it is imperative Ten Hag slowly builds him back up so as to avoid further injury disruptions.