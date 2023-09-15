Erik ten Hag says “everything is said” about Jadon Sancho



Erik ten Hag says both Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are fit to play for United in their forthcoming Premier League tie.

Both players had to be substituted in United’s last game against Arsenal and the Argentine in particular was a doubt for the next match, having been unable to play for his country during the international break.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s match with Brighton at Old Trafford, the boss also addressed the issue of Jadon Sancho.

“I think everything is said,” he replied. “The squad is strong, in good spirits and a good mood going into the game.”

Without speaking about Sancho specifically, the boss added: “The team is above everything.

“It is never someone makes one mistake, it is a whole process before you come to a certain outcome about strict lines. There is a structure to cross lines so you have to be strong.

“Strict lines is what the club asked me because there was no good culture before last season so to set good standards, that is what I did and it is my job to control the standards.”

He also confirmed that Mason Mount and Raphael Varane are still injured and will not play.

He has not yet commented on Sofyan Amrabat’s availability.

Asked about the abuse Harry Maguire received when playing for England in midweek, Ten Hag said:

“I have said many times, it is disrespectful, [he] doesn’t deserve it, he is a great player, gives great performances. It is crazy but how it works. Harry has to block this.”

The manager was also asked if he had spoken to Antony, who has been withdrawn from the squad pending an investigation into domestic abuse allegations.

“Of course he is disappointed, but he is okay,” he said. He also said he had “no idea” how long the Brazilian would be unavailable for.