Erik ten Hag says Jadon Sancho is “not important” and he doesn’t know if he’ll play for Man United again.



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Jadon Sancho is “not important”.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s game against Brighton, Ten Hag (via The MEN) confirmed that Sancho would take no part in tomorrow’s match.

Asked if the England man would ever play for United again, the boss said: “I don’t know … I am sitting here. Tomorrow we have a big game, we are going into a new block of games, many games in a condensed programme. I focus on that.

“I don’t know [how long the disciplinary issue will take] but, as I say, I don’t think about that… I have a lot to consider to make the right decisions.

Asked if Sancho had apologised for the social media post criticising him, Ten Hag replied “I don’t think this subject is important. I think what is important is I have to prepare my team. So that’s what I do.

“I prepare my team the best I can, I put all my effort into the players who are available. He is not available, so in this moment, he is not important, because he can’t contribute.”

It is a bombshell declaration from the manager who earlier in the press conference had refused to be drawn on the Sancho issue.

But in this embargoed section (recorded at the same time but held back until 10.30pm), the manager made his feelings perfectly clear, admitting that he will stick to his principles even if it represents a loss to the squad.

“That is what my decision is based on. That is not about me, and to be strict. No. This is in favour of the team,” he said.

Upbeat about his options despite losing both Antony and Sancho on the wing, Ten Hag insisted:

“With fans it’s the talk, with you it’s the talk, but with the players, it is not the talk. They want to perform. For players who didn’t have so much opportunities this is their chance to come into the team.

“So they are even happy. So, as I said, we had a really good spirit, everyone is focussing on this game, and the coming games.

A report on what Ten Hag said in the first part of the presser, including injury news, is available here.

The match against Brighton kicks off at 3pm tomorrow.