Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba requests second analysis on doping tests

Manchester United and Paul Pogba parted ways for the second time last summer, with the Frenchman re-joining Juventus on a free transfer.

The two parties decided against renewing the midfielder’s contract at Old Trafford and Pogba opted for a new challenge in familiar surroundings.

However, things haven’t quite worked out for the player since his move, with Pogba featuring just ten times for Juve last season, in what was an injury plagued campaign.

Now, much more alarmingly for Pogba, he has been found guilty of using the banned substance of testosterone, causing a halt to the second season of his return.

As reported by Sky Sports, the 30-year-old has asked for a counter analysis to be performed on his sample, in a bid to save his career.

If he is ultimately convicted of the offence, Pogba could face a ban of up to four years.

Juventus are ready to suspend the player should the positive finding be upheld, which would leave Pogba staring down the barrel of an early retirement.

Pogba re-signed for United in the summer of 2016 for a then world record fee, after infamously leaving the club for Juve four years earlier.

His return was met with much expectation and excitement from United fans who had watched him develop into one of the most highly rated midfielders in the world in Italy.

However, the marriage didn’t quite work out as planned. Pogba struggled to find a stable position, and therefore consistency, under different regimes at Old Trafford, which ultimately led to a second parting of the ways.

During his time at United, Pogba did perform admirably for his country and played a huge role in France’s World Cup success in 2018 – including a goal in the final, against Croatia.

If this does prove to be the end of Pogba’s career at the highest level, it will certainly be a career littered with ‘what if’s’, after failing to reach his full potential at United and beyond.

A precocious talent, who seemed to have the world at his feet, may leave us with only flickers of his undoubted ability, as he fights to clear his name.