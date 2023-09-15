Getafe manager reveals reason for not selecting Mason Greenwood against Osasuna



Getafe manager José Bordalas has revealed the reason why Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood is not in his squad to face Osasuna.

Greenwood joined the Liga side on deadline day amidst huge controversy over his return to football.

He had been suspended since early last year pending investigations into alleged attempted rape and assault charges.

With police charges dropped and a club enquiry completed, the 21 year old had been lined up to return to the United squad but public outcry forced CEO Richard Arnold to perform a u-turn and seek a loan move for the player.

But having not played football for such a long time, Bordalas explained that Greenwood was not yet ready for competitive action.

“It is a great hope and there is a great expectation to see him,” he said.

“He has been a year and a half without competing, unemployed, and he is in that period of adaptation and catching up with his teammates. You have to be patient and take care of him.

“We have to be patient, calm and tranquil.

“We know the potential and the level he has…his teammates are helping him a lot. The locker room has welcomed him with open arms, like the rest of the new players, and everyone has felt the warmth of the group.” (Source: Press conference via Mundo Deportivo).

Even if Greenwood manages to relaunch his career at Getafe, it still seems unlikely that he will play for United again.

The Old Trafford club will hope that his improvement and gradual reintroduction will increase the number of clubs interested in his services in a year’s time and the amount of money they are willing to pay for him.

One of the most promising youngsters ever to have come out of United’s academy, this tragic situation can never have a happy ending but for United, some sort of financial compensation will soften the blow of losing the talented forward.