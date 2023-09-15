Jadon Sancho believes he’s a victim of double standards as he is banished from the first team



Manchester United star Jadon Sancho firmly believes that he has been treated unfairly and is a victim of double standards following his banishment from the first team.

After United’s game against Arsenal before the international break, Erik ten Hag said that Sancho’s performances during training were the reason for his exclusion from the matchday squad.

In response, Sancho launched a scathing attack against his manager on social media.

The Englishman publicly refuted Ten Hag’s claims and insisted that he had been made a scapegoat.

Amidst the ongoing row between the two parties, United issued an official statement on Thursday and announced that Sancho has been axed from the first team.

He will no longer train with the rest of his teammates and will only be limited to individual sessions at the club’s facilities.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that during talks between Ten Hag and Sancho, the 23-year-old refused to apologise to his manager when asked to do so.

It’s understood that Ten Hag who is a strict disciplinarian, has no plans of re-integrating the former Borussia Dortmund man into the team until he issues a public apology.

According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, there is shock within Old Trafford regarding how Sancho has handled matters.

“Not sure there is much of a way back for Sancho after refusing to apologise. Told Manchester United are very taken aback by his lack of contrition. The club believe Ten Hag has only ever tried to help him reach his potential. Told many of Sancho’s teammates are also dismayed by his actions.”

The Telegraph explains, “As their bitter public fall-out escalates, Sancho is also understood to feel that he has been a victim of double standards at the club.”

“Telegraph Sport has learned that Sancho also believes there have been notable inconsistencies in the way Ten Hag has applied certain rules in relation to him compared to team-mates.”

“That is understood to be one of the reasons why Sancho claimed he has been made a “scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair” in his outburst on social media at Ten Hag.”

James Ducker adds that there is unhappiness from Sancho’s camp that Ten Hag elected to go public with the player’s issues.

The Dutch coach has apparently been left infuriated and there are doubts about Sancho’s future at the club.

Owing to his axing, the player is unlikely to be involved on Saturday against Brighton.

