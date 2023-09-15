Jadon Sancho open to leaving Manchester United in January



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s tryst with player tussles seems to be never-ending since his arrival in the Premier League last year.

First, it was the high-profile clash with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese ultimately had to leave the club after a foolish public interview.

The manager dumped another legend David de Gea at the end of the previous campaign for not being good enough for his style of play and the Spaniard remains a free agent to date.

The latest episode involves Jadon Sancho, who he called out after the Arsenal game for his below-par training performances.

ETH-Sancho spat rumbles on

If the manager thought that the England international would prove his statements wrong, like Marcus Rashford did last year, he was in for a rude awakening.

The former Manchester City academy product proceeded to upload a statement on social media, without the club’s consent, accusing the manager of making him a scapegoat.

There were even suggestions from the player’s camp that the manager handed preferential treatment to Antony, which was preventing the Englishman from claiming a regular place in the first-team squad.

One thing is crystal clear — Ten Hag does not suffer fools and is not a fan of indiscipline and he has put his foot down with the winger asked to train on his own till a resolution is reached.

The 23-year-old, on his part, removed the social media post which was pinned on his profile for longer than required. But he still feels he is treated differently by the manager as compared to some of his teammates.

But he has decided not to apologise to the boss despite his reassuring arm around his shoulders for much of the previous campaign.

Ten Hag will not entertain the idea of Sancho in his squad till a public and private apology and according to The Manchester Evening News, this could spell the end of Sancho’s indifferent Old Trafford tenure.

“Jadon Sancho is open to leaving Manchester United in the January transfer window if he remains marooned at the club until the New Year.

Sancho open to leaving

“Although Sancho has removed the 110-word statement he posted on Twitter, he has not publicly apologised and sources close to the winger believe it may be in Sancho’s best interests to move elsewhere.

“Borussia Dortmund, where Sancho played for four years, and Nottingham Forest, managed by Sancho’s England Under-17 coach Steve Cooper, have been identified as possible options.”

Sancho has already been linked with a whole host of clubs including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, former side Dortmund, and even teams in Saudi Arabia.

Forest are surprise entrant in the list while the player does not want to play in Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career.

United had signed Sancho for £72.9 million from Dortmund back in July 2021 and during his time here, he has managed a paltry 12 goals and six assists.