Manchester United admire Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who is tipped for Premier League next season



The recently finished transfer window is only about two weeks old and yet, the next round of rumours is already here.

Mike Keegan of The Daily Mail reports that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is admired at Manchester United and he could very well be at a Premier League club next season.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has followed the Georgian’s career so far.

Along with Victor Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia was the other crown jewel of the history-making Napoli side which defied expectations to win the Serie A title last year.

He had 14 goals and 17 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions for the then Spalletti’s side.

United’s interest in the player is not newly developed either.

He has been previously linked to the club amid rumours that Napoli wanted to offer him a new contract. The Georgian is still at his original contract with Napoli which expires in 2027.

However, a new deal could soon be on the cards due to his breakout performance in his debut year at the club.

Just like Osimhen, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is likely to drive a hard bargain for his prized asset. Therefore, any new contract might contain an understanding of some sort on the asking price next summer.

For United, he would come in and immediately strengthen the wide areas with his versatility and two-footedness.

Normally a left-winger, Kvaratskhelia is equally as comfortable on the right due to being two-footed.

He dovetailed beautifully with Osimhen at Napoli last year, and Rasmus Hojlund would undoubtedly enjoy playing with him too.

Furthermore, even though United don’t lack options in wide areas in theory, in practice, those options have collapsed completely.

Antony is stuck in legal troubles leading him to an extended leave of absence, Mason Greenwood is unlikely to play for the club again, and remarkably, something similar can be said for Jadon Sancho.

This leaves United with just two unproven prospects in Amad and Facundo Pellistri vying for the right-wing spot, something that nobody could have foreseen when this year’s pre-season began.

Therefore, Kvaratskhelia is likely to be an attractive option next summer despite the difficulties any interested team is likely to face in negotiations.

