Manchester United vs Brighton prediction: Banana skin game against bogey team



Manchester United welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Old Trafford as Premier League action resumes after the international break. Here’s the Manchester United vs Brighton prediction as Erik ten Hag’s men seek to put a troubled international break behind them.

Although Roberto De Zerbi’s men have become the resident upset-makers in the leagues, Brighton have been successful against United for quite a while now.

Even against Graham Potter and Chris Houghton, they seemed to bring their best against the Red Devils.

That penchant has been turned up to a hundred under the Italian. Their thrilling free-flowing football has left many elites wounded and United will need to take the sting out of their game soon.

For that to happen, Ten Hag might have to revert to the pragmatism that helped him engineer that famous 2-1 victory over Liverpool last year.

David Moyes and West Ham United showed the way recently as to how Brighton can be beaten. De Zerbi’s football is attacking to the extreme, but that sometimes goes into carelessness.

Thankfully, United have players who are fully equipped to take advantage of that carelessness.

There would be no shame in surrendering the majority of possession to Brighton, only to pick them off on the counter. Sir Alex Ferguson used to do this all the time against Arsene Wenger’s pretty but ineffective Arsenal.

The pivot of Casemiro and debutant Sofyan Amrabat will be crucial in making this happen with their smart interceptions.

There couldn’t be a better game for Facundo Pellistri to make his start for United as with Rasmus Hojlund in the middle jostling with Brighton’s centre-backs on his debut start, Rashford and him as the runners out wide is a recipe for goals.

Expect United to be under the cosh for the first few minutes as Brighton will start with extreme energy. The first goal will be crucial and United cannot allow Brighton to score that, as it will leave Brighton to be more conservative.

However, if United score the first goal, expect plenty of space for United’s pacey forwards to enjoy on the counter.

Manchester United vs Brighton prediction: 3-1 to Manchester United as the wingers help themselves to goals but Brighton’s attack spoils Andre Onana’s clean sheet.

