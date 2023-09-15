Manchester United Women to play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League

Manchester United Women have today discovered who they will face in their first ever Champions League game.

Marc Skinner’s side must first progress through one of 12 two-legged knockout ties to qualify for the next stage of the competition, with the victorious sides joining reigning champions Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Lyon in the groups.

By coming second in the league last year, they enter at the second qualifying stage and will face Paris Saint-Germain at home on the 10th or 11th of October.

They will then face the French side away in the return leg the week after.

PSG are two-time former finalists of the competition and will be a tough opponent for the Reds.

The Paris side, who ended Lyon’s run of 14 consecutive Ligue 1 Feminine titles in 2021, have been one of the continent’s stronger sides for around a decade now.

Their squad includes former Reds midfielder Jackie Groenen, as well as Aissatou Tounkara, who left United during the summer.

Groenen was delighted with the draw, sharing her enthusiasm about meeting her former club on Twitter.

Home and home 🥰 https://t.co/QvMQaxEVel — Jackie Groenen (@Jackie_10_) September 15, 2023

Meanwhile, the Manchester United Women’s Supporters Club is in discussions with the club over ticketing and travel logistics.

It may be possible to play the first leg at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Marc Skinner has strengthened his side significantly in this transfer window in preparation for their European campaign.