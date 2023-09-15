Neither Donny van de Beek nor Scott McTominay complete last-minute Turkey transfers



Just when you thought transfer rumours silly season was over, a late entry came from Turkey today, where the window is just about to close.

This came in the form of a report from Takvim via Sport Witness, who claimed that Fenerbahçe wanted to exploit their “good relationship” with Manchester United to land a deadline day deal for midfielder, Scott McTominay.

Sport Witness explain that “the Turkish side are desperate to add a number six to their squad before the end of the Turkish transfer window, which closes this evening.

“Fenerbahce want to loan [McTominay] until the end of the season, valuing the fact he can play as both a defensive midfielder and a central midfielder.

“He would be an ideal reinforcement and the two clubs are ‘in talks’ about a potential deal before the window slams shut this evening.”

As could be predicted, unless there is a colossal surprise, the move has not taken place, with it making little sense for United to loan the player and leave themselves short of options in midfield.

It would also seem unlikely to think that McTominay himself would be interested in such a deal.

Perhaps more significantly, the closure of the Turkish window means another exit route from United has closed for Donny van de Beek, who was expected to leave this summer.

The Dutchman has already turned down an offer from Turkish clubs but there were still rumours circulating that both Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray might be making a late run for him despite it being too late to register him to play in the Champions League.

That, too, looks now to not be happening.

There may still be chances for Van de Beek to resurrect his United career, although it seems unlikely given the fact that he has not even been registered to play in their own Champions League squad.

Eric Bailly did complete a move to Turkey this summer, joining Besiktas, for whom he got injured on his debut.