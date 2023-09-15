Official: Manchester United announce the signing of Melvine Malard

Manchester United Women have confirmed they have signed Melvine Malard on loan from Lyon.

United family ➕1️⃣ Welcome to the club, @MelvineMalard ✍️🇫🇷#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 15, 2023

The French International joined Lyon in 2014, signing her first professional contract in July 2017 with the European champions.

She has been there ever since except for a loan spell at FC Fleury 91 in the 2019/20 season.

Upon signing for United, Malard said, “I am truly very happy to be here, and to join this club and this city. I cannot wait to meet the fans and get started.”

Manager Marc Skinner added, “Melvine’s honours speak for themselves, and we are delighted to welcome a proven winner at domestic and European level to our Manchester United family.”

He continued, “Melvine will no doubt excite our fans and bring a fluid attacking quality to our team.”

In the 21/22 season she played in 20 matches for Lyon, scoring 13 goals and getting two assists.

Last season she played 16 games, scoring three times and getting two assists.

Back in 2020 she was named by UEFA as one of the ten most promising young players in Europe.

She has been a part of France’s youth set-up for a long time, playing for her country at U-16, U-17, U-19, U-20 and U-23 levels.

That same year, on 18 September 2020, Malard made her debut for the France national team in a 2–0 victory against Serbia.