Real Madrid have asked their chief scout to closely monitor Alejandro Garnacho’s development



Manchester United are set to return to Premier League action on Saturday against high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion and manager Erik ten Hag will have a tough task selecting his forwards.

It is on the wings where most of the dilemma comes from. Both Jadon Sancho and Antony are out of the Brighton game and the Dutch manager is struggling to come up with a right-wing option as he still does not trust Facundo Pellistri completely.

Marcus Rashford prefers playing on the left wing, so does Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine still struggles, especially when asked to start games.

Garnacho’s first-team status

He remains more of an impact sub, which is not bad considering he is only 19. But he will know that he needs to slowly try and have the same impact when he starts games.

There have been murmurs that Spanish giants Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the Argentine. And as per Defensa Central, Real’s chief scout Juni Calafat is a big fan of the Argentina international.

Garnacho, who was born in Madrid and came up through the ranks at Atletico Madrid, is naturally drawn towards the Spanish capital, something Los Blancos want to take advantage of.

“Juni Calafat considers that he has fundamental qualities for a Real Madrid attacker and he has let Florentino Pérez know this. Perez, in response, has recommended Juni Calafat to closely follow his performance in the Premier League.”

However, the scout also knows that there are steps that Garnacho still needs to take in order to become an undoubted world star. He is not yet ready to challenge the likes of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

That is why, for now, Real are adopting a wait-and-watch policy before jumping for the United man if he shows an “explosion” in terms of his displays on the pitch.

Real keeping an eye on Garnacho

“The head of the Real’s scouts knows that the investment that would be made in Alejandro Garnacho is more for the future than for the short term.

“His relative inexperience on the big football stages is a serious impediment for Real Madrid to place him on their list.

“Although the situation could change as long as he has an ‘explosion’ of quality and shows all the potential that Calafat has seen in him.”

Garnacho recently signed a contract extension with the Red Devils, which will keep him at the Theatre of Dreams until 2028.

He is currently valued at €25 million as per Transfermarkt but for United, he is not for sale and there is no chance he leaves anytime soon.