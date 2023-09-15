Jean-Clair Todibo reveals why he stayed at OGC Nice this summer amid Man United interest



OGC Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo has revealed he rejected the chance to move to the Premier League this summer.

Todibo was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United to bolster an ailing centre back roster.

Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly have all left the club and Harry Maguire is not favoured by the manager.

This leaves the injury-prone Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof as the three main contenders for the two centre back spots.

United were linked with Kim Min-Jae and Benjamin Pavard, who were snapped up by Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, respectively, and despite rumours of an approach for Todibo, nothing materialised.

And while not naming United specifically, the Frenchman indicated that he did turn down approaches from a “top club”.

“I’m not going to lie and say that I didn’t have the thought to tell myself that perhaps I should play in a ‘top club” to increase my chances [of playing for France], but there are also guarantees when playing at Nice,” he told L’Equipe via Sportsmole.

“I experienced it differently from my previous situations in my career. My thinking was much more in-depth, thoughtful. I didn’t want to make a mistake in my choice. I remained very calm.

“Reflection is much more important than when I started. I’m waiting to be presented with the complete project. What is expected of me? Why am I coming? You shouldn’t arrive at a club like that.

“I know what I have at Nice. Why go into the unknown? So, everything must be clear. My first transfer, I was 18 years old. The thinking was not as thorough.”

If it was United that approached him, then his words suggest that he was not convinced that he would be a starting centre back at the club and it was this that dissuaded him from leaving the Ligue 1 side.

In the end, United signed veteran free agent Jonny Evans to fill the gap in the squad, who on his own admission was incredibly rusty when coming on as sub against Arsenal last time out.