Barcelona monitoring Jadon Sancho situation, thinking of a loan bid in January



Manchester United suffered their third defeat in five Premier League games in the new season, making it the first time this has happened in the competition.

Manager Erik ten Hag was without plenty of stars due to injury while two of his right-wingers were rendered unavailable due to off-field issues.

Antony is back in Brazil after being accused of domestic violence and there is no definite timeline for his return to the side.

Sancho-ETH tussle

Jadon Sancho has been banished to train on his own by the manager after he refused to apologise following putting out a public statement against the manager, accusing him of making him a scapegoat and meting out preferential treatment to others.

The England winger would definitely have started otherwise, but instead, the manager had to employ Scott McTominay in an unfamiliar position, ultimately reaping no benefits from that strange tactical switch.

Sancho has underperformed massively since his move to Old Trafford and looks like his obstinate stance will lead to his departure in January.

The player is also open to a move with giants like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund already chasing the 23-year-old’s signature.

Saudi Arabian clubs will also vie for his signature with Al-Ettifaq coming close to sealing his signature a couple of days ago, with the move falling apart due to the high permanent clause.

Now as per SPORT, Barcelona are also monitoring proceedings and to take advantage of United’s desperation to move the player on, might come in with a cheeky loan bid in the winter window.

Barca want Sancho on loan

“Barcelona, ​​from the sports area, is attentive to the development of the events that occur in Manchester in view of the possibility of acquiring the services of this player on loan for the January market.

“He is a left winger who would complete the Barça attack since there are many who go on the right, but none on the left.

“The club, at the moment, has not made a single move, but is awaiting everything that happens around this player.”

Getting rid of Sancho to not compromise on the discipline surrounding the squad would be a bold move from Ten Hag and the club should back the manager equivocally.

However, United should not agree a simple loan deal and even if they want to move the winger on, they should try and recoup the €85 million they paid Dortmund or at least come close to it.