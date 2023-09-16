Christian Eriksen gives his verdict on Manchester United’s disastrous defeat against Brighton



Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has said that his side need to overturn their current on-pitch misfortunes quickly and get back to winning ways.

Eriksen spoke to the press after United’s 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford against Brighton.

Goals from Danny Welbeck, Pascal Groß and Joao Pedro were enough to sink United at their own home. The Red Devils’ goal was clinched by Hannibal Mejbri who came on in the second half.

Eriksen told the BBC via The Manchester Evening News that his side’s performances so far this season have not been good enough and there is plenty to work on.

The midfielder also blamed fine margins that went against United for the defeat at Brighton’s hands.

He remarked, “It is a heavy one. We have to look at ourselves. We changed some things but we are disappointed. In the first half we had a lot of moments had good control.”

“They had a lot of possession but not many chances. They then score with their first chance and the system they play they keep the ball a lot and we had to chase it down. But we still had chances to get back into the game.”

Eriksen added, “The small things [matter]. We had the offside at Arsenal and today when we scored but it was out of play. The small things we are missing and a bit of luck to get over the line and get something out of the effort we put in.”

He explained that at the elite level, the opposition does not matter as every rival is formidable.

The Dane mentioned that he and his teammates will continue to focus on who they’re playing against with a view to winning no matter what.

“But we have lost three already and we have to change that.”

The Red Devils will certainly get a chance to make amends on Wednesday when they travel to Germany to take on Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

