Confirmed Man United XI vs Brighton and Hove Albion: Rasmus Hojlund starts, Aaron Wan-Bissaka missing

Rasmus Hojlund will start his first game for Manchester United today and Facundo Pellistri has been named on the bench as they line up to face Brighton and Hove Albion this afternoon.

With Jadon Sancho, Antony and Amad Diallo unavailable, Pellistri’s inclusion was seen to be necessary almost by default and many would argue, long overdue.

However, Ten Hag has opted to include an extra midfielder in Scott McTominay, suggesting that Marcus Rashford will stay on the left wing and either Christian Eriksen or Bruno Fernandes will move out to the right.

Casemiro will also feature in midfield.

Hojlund’s start is long awaited but slightly surprising given the availability of the experienced Anthony Martial, who drops to the bench.

Andre Onana is in goal for United.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a notable absentee in defence and is replaced by Diogo Dalot, with loanee Sergio Reguilon coming in for his debut at left back.

Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez play at centre back.

Wan-Bissaka is on the bench.

Altay Bayindir is the backup goalkeeper.

The other substitutes are Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Dan Gore, Hannibal, Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho and Martial.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 3pm.