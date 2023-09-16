Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United’s new system worked well



Manchester United’s recent struggles in the Premier League continued as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton at Old Trafford.

This marks their third loss in just five games, raising concerns about the team’s direction under manager Erik ten Hag. However, despite the disappointing result, he remains confident in his tactical decisions.

The Red Devils started the game with a surprise formation, catching Brighton off guard.

For the initial 20 minutes, United looked dominant, creating several opportunities to score. Ten Hag believes that this period of the game was evidence that his tactical approach was effective.

“Absolutely [the system worked]. The first 20 minutes were very good. We have to stick to the plan [despite the goal] because it worked well. We had quite a few chances,” he stated in the post-match interview.

However, as the game progressed, Brighton adapted to United’s tactics and began to control the match.

Their first goal not only gave them the lead but also silenced the Old Trafford crowd.

The momentum shifted, and despite United’s early promise, they found themselves on the back foot for the majority of the game.

Ten Hag expressed his disappointment with the result, especially considering the chances they had in the first half. “Very disappointed with the result. We played quite well in the first half with many chances, but we had two setbacks, starting with their goal and then the disallowed goal,” he lamented.

The Dutch manager emphasized the need for introspection and improvement.

“We have to analyze this match and see where we need to improve, and then we will think about the next match,” he said, signalling his intent to rectify the team’s current form.

While Ten Hag’s belief in his tactical approach remains unwavering, the pressure is mounting.

The Old Trafford faithful will be hoping for a swift turnaround in fortunes as the season progresses.

Only time will tell if Ten Hag’s confidence in his system will translate into consistent results on the pitch.