Erik ten Hag hints at surprise position for Sofyan Amrabat when he returns from injury



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has strongly hinted at the different roles Sofyan Amrabat can play in the team when the player returns from injury.

Ten Hag recently confirmed that Amrabat will not be available for selection when United take on Brighton later today. He is still recovering from a setback that forced him to withdraw from international duty with Morocco.

The Atlas Lions national team boss previously mentioned that the United star’s withdrawal was only a precautionary measure rather than anything serious.

United will undoubtedly be looking to put the Arsenal loss behind them and get back to winning ways when they host the Seagulls at Old Trafford.

Heading into the game, Amrabat is not the only one ruled out. Ten Hag will not be able to count on the services of a number of key players.

The likes of Mason Mount, Amad Diallo and Raphael Varane are all injured.

Antony is currently taking an indefinite leave of absence as he deals with allegations of assault, causing bodily harm and issuing threats, levelled against him by three women.

United recently confirmed in a statement that Jadon Sancho has been banished from the first team and will be training alone following his bitter public spat with Ten Hag.

Ten Hag spoke to journalists and opened up on the different positions Amrabat can play.

According to the United boss, the Moroccan can play in Casemiro’s position as the holding six, can play alongside the Brazilian, can play higher up the pitch and be more involved in the attack and surprisingly, can also play in the full-back role or as a wing-back.

Ten Hag of course knows Amrabat well. The pair worked together at FC Utrecht in the Netherlands between 2015 and 2017.

The Dutchman also publicly played down his side’s issues on the right flank and noted that there are sufficient options to cover the gap left by Antony, Sancho and Amad.

“I think we constructed the squad smart, we have many options there, so I don’t worry about that.” He added, “We have options to play there.”

