Form of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez a worrying sign for Manchester United



Manchester United suffered their third defeat in the Premier League, losing 1-3 to high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The loss was United’s first home defeat in 21 matches, with the previous defeat incidentally coming against the same team in Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge.

Some of the home team’s attacking play was decent, especially in the opening 15 minutes of the contest but eventually, the Seagulls’ talent shone through.

They opened the scoring through former United star Danny Welbeck and for a time it seemed United’s new striker Rasmus Hojlund had scored to restore parity just before half-time.

ETH’s strange tactical choice

However, the ball was adjudged to have gone out of play and thus VAR ruled it out. The visitors punished the hosts further with goals from Pascal Groß and João Pedro in the second-half.

Substitute Hannibal Mejbri pulled one back with a stunning long-range effort but it proved too little too late for Erik ten Hag’s side.

The Dutchman is having to deal with a multitude of issues at the moment ranging from injury troubles to major off-field disputes. His tactics are not helping the team either.

With a clear gap on the right, he decided to play Scott McTominay in an unfamiliar position and it reaped no dividends. Why he refuses to utilise their only remaining specialist right-winger Facundo Pellistri remains a mystery.

But results-wise, what is probably costing the manager the most is the form of his trusted lieutenants — Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez.

Both were brought to the club for big money and last season, they proved to be the perfect fit for the manager’s demands, changing the team’s dynamic.

However, both have been below par this season. On Saturday, the Brazilian was run ragged by the sharp and incisive Brighton passing, and at times, it felt like he was chasing shadows.

Martinez, Casemiro letting team down

He was outrun and oftentimes caught on the ball due to the opposition’s vicious press and his general poor form has continued since the opening Wolves game.

He has not been helped by the manager’s strange tactical choices — Mason Mount playing too high up the pitch in the opening two games to Scott McTominay looking lost in terms of his positioning out on the right.

Martinez was fooled for the second goal and was slow to close down for the third goal. He has seemed slow and ponderous when defending and was dragged out of position by Welbeck all throughout the game.

The Argentine’s no-holds-barred approach is what has endeared him to the Old Trafford faithful but this new campaign, he has looked tepid and looks a shadow of the player who excelled last season.

Unsurprisingly, both were substituted, and with Bayern Munich up next in the opening game of the Champions League, things are looking dicey for United and their manager.