Gary Neville renews calls for Glazers to leave after Manchester United’s loss vs. Brighton



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has renewed his call for the Glazers to sell up and part ways with the club following the Red Devils’ 3-1 loss against Brighton.

As a result of the defeat, United have been left to languish in 12th position, with only six points and a minus four goal difference.

Neville took to his X account (formerly Twitter) and said that his former side’s loss vs. the Seagulls hardly came as a surprise to anyone.

So far this season, United have won only two games in the Premier League and lost three. Erik ten Hag’s side face Bayern Munich next in the Champions League.

Neville also surprisingly said that United did not lose because they lacked effort or desire, but were thoroughly overcome due to the fact that Brighton are better coached and more drilled to suit the way their manager wants to play.

The former defender also stated, “Oh and yes the Glazers are responsible. It’s how it works. You own a business and everything good and bad sits with you!”

“They inherited the best in all areas. They’ve overseen 10 years of mediocrity off the pitch and on the pitch. They set the culture of greed, ill-discipline, indecision and uncertainty that runs right through the club.”

Neville added, “It would be best if they sold the club with some speed and efficiency and allowed at least the off the pitch items to be corrected properly that re-set the tone and culture.”

The 48-year-old went on to say that there is no guarantee an ownership change will directly impact results positively.

He however noted that competent administrators who care about the club would give United a better chance as they seek to compete for top honours.

Neville’s calls for the American family to hand over the reins at Old Trafford comes amidst the protracted takeover process which has lasted almost ten months.

Before the Brighton game, a new anti-Glazers banner was spotted in the stadium saying “history, dignity, integrity: you stole it all”.

Like Neville, fans have demonstrated no signs of wavering in their resolve to rid themselves of their parasitic owners.

