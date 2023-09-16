Harry Maguire finds support in David Beckham amid torrent of abuse



Harry Maguire has been suffering from a torrent of abuse for his performances for the club for quite a while.

However, after scoring an own goal against Scotland, even his performances for his national team have come under the scanner and the abuse has been ramped up.

In such trying times, when he has received support from expected mouths, like England manager Gareth Southgate and his mother, Zoe, an unexpected avenue of support has come up.

The Sun reports that David Beckham has been in touch with Maguire to offer words of encouragement in these tough times.

As per The Sun, a source said that the former United man asked Maguire to “keep his head up”.

It went on to say that getting a text from Beckham “means the world” to Maguire after the latter was praised for the way he has handled the ridicule and abuse.

If there is anyone who knows a thing or two about being on the receiving end of abuse for his national team exploits, it is David Beckham.

The ex-United man was constantly on the receiving end of bullying and ridicule when he played for England.

His commitment to the Three Lions was questioned, he was trolled for his fashion choices, his lack of end product for the national team, and his perceived indifference compared to his club career.

His sending-off in the 1998 World Cup was the nadir of his England career, after which the country went berserk, going as far as to burn effigies of the player on the streets.

Still, Beckham powered through it all to remain a key member of the national team, even scripting some memorable moments in that jersey.

He can be an example for someone like Maguire on how to block out the noise and concentrate on improving on the pitch.

