“He’s so excited”: Erik ten Hag reveals Rasmus Hojlund’s eagerness to make home debut vs. Brighton



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed just how excited and eager Rasmus Hojlund is to finally make his home debut in front of the Old Trafford faithful against Brighton later today.

Hojlund made his first appearance for United during the 3-1 defeat vs. Arsenal just before the international break.

The striker came on in the second half and showed positive signs of what fans can expect from him going forward.

He was a breath of fresh air during the few minutes he was on the pitch against the Gunners.

Ten Hag spoke to club media ahead of the Brighton clash and was questioned about Hojlund’s readiness and whether the Dane is going to feature in the match.

The United boss said, “I hope Rasmus is really important in this game, but he’s so excited. It’s his first time [playing at] Old Trafford. He’s really looking forward to it. He’s so excited, he wants to [feel] the reception, experience the reception from the fans, from Old Trafford.”

“And that’s incredible, isn’t it? And as he is a really big Manchester United fan as a young kid, so it is amazing for him to enter Old Trafford tomorrow with our home fans and I’m sure they will all be behind him and behind the team.”

Ten Hag also praised the 20-year-old’s application and work ethic during training.

He backed Hojlund to make a positive impact and succeed at United.

Ten Hag added, “He gives good spirit in the team. He gives energy and he’s so dedicated. Dedicated to play for this team and to play for this club, but also dedicated to scoring goals.”

The Dutchman’s words strongly suggest Hojlund may start for the Red Devils against Roberto De Zerbi’s men.

No doubt the former Atalanta man will be looking to open his goalscoring account and kickstart his United career which had a slow start courtesy of a back injury sustained while still in Italy.

